Sylvester native serves the nation on the high seas

SAN DIEGO (WALB) - The Navy Office of Community Outreach travel the globe to collect Sailors’ stories and distribute them to their hometown. One of those is Petty Officer 2nd Class Dan Story, of Sylvester.
Story is returning from a 10-month deployment aboard the USS Princeton (CG 59).
The Carrier Strike Group 11 Public Affairs Office says the 2007 Terrell Academy graduate and Sylvester native recently returned to San Diego, marking the end of his nearly year-long deployment aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Dan Story is a surface technician aboard Princeton. As a surface technician, Story is responsible for finding and tracking submarines and the upkeep of all of the gear associated with the sonar, including torpedoes.
“I’m an underwater battery operator, which means I’m responsible for localizing submarines and firing torpedoes,” said Story.
