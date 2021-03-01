Soaking rain Tuesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following record breaking warmth and dry conditions over the weekend, the unseasonably warm air is on the way out as cooler air and wetter weather returns. Mostly light to moderate rain Monday becomes heavy overnight through Tuesday with rainfall amounts of 2-3″ across SGA. This brings a good soaking into midweek.
As an area of low pressure lifts north from the Gulf, rain ends early Wednesday. Gradual clearing and more seasonal temperatures follow. Sunshine with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s are back Thursday and Friday.
Briefly dry as rain returns with a cold front Saturday. Rain quickly moves out for a sunny Sunday and highs in the 60s.
