Lee County’s English learner program ranks #2 statewide

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County teachers of English as a second language said this achievement surprises them.
English instructor Ami Patel said compared to bigger cities, like Atlanta and Gwinnett County, who have diverse communities, winning an accolade of this sort wasn’t expected.
Students can start this program from Kindergarten to 12th grade, after an access test for the program, which can be done at any age. It’s based on how proficient the student is.
Patel said a big mistake people make is talking louder or using hand gestures when someone doesn’t understand them.
”We always say don’t talk louder. Find a different way to explain something to them. We use a lot of visuals. We use a lot of translation apps. We use things that they can connect with. A lot of times we will translate some of their work in their native language using things like Google translate,” said English to Speakers of Other Languages instructor, Ami Patel.
Patel said making students feel welcome is a huge confidence booster.
She said we should appreciate the students for this accomplishment.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.