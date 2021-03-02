Lee Co. School System plans vaccine clinic for staff

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County School System will have its own vaccination clinic for staff.
This comes after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp opened vaccination to teachers and school staff.
Shannon Weeks, the Lee County School System nursing coordinator, said she thinks getting teachers vaccinated will give them peace of mind.
“We have had probably 3,000 quarantines over the past school year due to exposure,” said Weeks.
The Lee County School System has about 900 school employees.
Weeks said they will have the vaccination site set up at Lee County High School on March 15.
“We’ve got about a third of the staff has responded so far, but we’re hoping to get a really good turn out,” said Weeks.
Weeks said they have teachers who have been waiting very patiently to get the vaccine.
“That first does is going in before spring break so that will give them about 50 percent efficacy protection before they go to spring break. So that’s exciting,” said Weeks.
Weeks said she is looking forward to a small bit of normalcy.
“It’s super exciting. We’ve been planning this for months. We’ve had the plan in place so as soon as the governor gave the go-ahead all we had to do was push the button and go for it,” explained Weeks.
Lee County Counselor Kelley Hollowell said she is very excited about getting the vaccine.
“It does make me feel a little but safer here as well as in the community and summer’s coming up, people are going to be traveling more. That’s one of the reasons why I’m getting it, for work as well as for summer coming up,” said Hollowell.
The transitional Learning Center Director Aaron Edmondson Jr. said he thinks some of the fears around the vaccine are being alleviated.
“We still have to keep our social distancing and still have to wear our masks even though we are vaccinated, but it’s just another level of defense against the coronavirus, so hopefully we can keep everybody healthy,” said Edmondson.
The second dose administered to staff at the Lee County School System will be on April 16. Officials said they will be giving the Moderna vaccine and teachers can decide if they want to get the vaccine.
