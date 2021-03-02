Johnson & Johnson vaccine: What you need to know

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The arrival of a third vaccine is expected in some parts of the country this week. Johnson & Johnson‘s first distribution batch is en route to different states.
There are two very important things about this vaccine that’s called Janssen.
First of all, it’s only one shot, making it convenient for a lot of people, especially those who don’t like needles.
And secondly, it doesn’t require extremely low temperatures for storage.
“This will only be necessary to be kept in a refrigerator and it will keep in the refrigerator for up to 3 months, which is going to make what they call that extra mile of distribution much easier. Much simpler for retail drug stores, retail pharmacists, grocery chains, health departments that may live in a little more rural areas,” said Scott Smith, the director of pharmacy services at South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC).
Smith said he is excited the public has another choice available.
He said this easier storage will be the key for communities without the means for freezers.
And there’s one more thing that makes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine unique.
“This vaccine in the United States tested 72% effective against prevention of the disease, but the part that is a little bit different is that the testing criteria was a little different than the other two. One of the things this vaccine tested against too was the prevention of hospitalization and prevention of severe illness, not necessarily just prevention of the disease itself. And so in those two criteria, it tested high,” said Smith.
Smith said from what he is hearing, Georgia should be receiving an initial distribution of 83,000 doses on March 8.
The Georgia Department of Public Health will determine where the vaccines will go throughout the state.
Smith said vaccines will go primarily to health departments because they have access to a wider scope of communities.
“A lot of the data and a lot of the research that I’ve read talks about this vaccine particularly helping in outbreaks. In other words, if you have a spot or area in the country or the world that has an outbreak, that it’s much quicker to the end with this one,” said Smith.
And for those unsure about which vaccine to receive, Smith recommends getting the first you can find.
“At the end of the day and the development of immunity that we need as a community, it’s not going to matter what vaccine you take. What is going to matter is that you’ve been vaccinated,” said Smith.
Smith said SGMC is not sure yet if they will be receiving any of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines at this time.
