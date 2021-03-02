Illegal gun found in fake check probe

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is investigating a series of counterfeit payroll checks that were cashed at different businesses around the Americus area. In the investigation, an illegally altered weapon was confiscated.
Fake checks were printed to look like payroll checks from local employers and were cashed by different criminals. The investigation led to the arrest of Jeffery Keion Johnson, 26, of Americus.
Detectives conducted a search of his residence and recovered computer equipment used to print the checks along, with an illegal weapon and marijuana.
Johnson is charged with:
4 counts- Forgery 4th Degree
8 counts- Printing, Executing, Negotiating Checks, Drafts Knowing Information is in Error or Fictitious
1 count -Possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
1 count- Possession of Dangerous Weapon or Silencer
1 count- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (felony)
This case is still under investigation and additional arrests are pending.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.
