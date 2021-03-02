Former Sumter coach arrested on sex charges

AMERICUS Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a former coach in the Sumter County School System was arrested Monday on several dozen charges related to sexual exploitation.
William P. Blue, 46, turned himself in to the sheriff’s office at the jail on Monday. Sheriff Eric D. Bryant said the arrest was the result of a lengthy investigation.
Blue is charged with 23 counts of exploitation of a child, and 44 counts of transmitting obscene material to a minor.
The sheriff said that Blue is awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.