Rain is expected throughout your Tuesday. It will turn heavy by this evening through the overnight. Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected. There’s a Marginal Risk of Flash Flooding. Temperatures will be chilly in the 50s. Drier air returns Tomorrow and afternoon temperatures rebound into the 60s and morning cool towards 40 degrees. A chance of showers redevelops Saturday as low pressure tracks to our south. Drier weather returns Sunday and it starts to warm back up early next week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
