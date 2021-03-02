Rain is expected throughout your Tuesday. It will turn heavy by this evening through the overnight. Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected. There’s a Marginal Risk of Flash Flooding. Temperatures will be chilly in the 50s. Drier air returns Tomorrow and afternoon temperatures rebound into the 60s and morning cool towards 40 degrees. A chance of showers redevelops Saturday as low pressure tracks to our south. Drier weather returns Sunday and it starts to warm back up early next week.