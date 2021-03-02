Douglas man wanted for murder

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding murder suspect Kendrick Mizell.
Mizell, 27, is wanted for the February 28 murder of Antravious Z. Johnson on the 900 block of South Gaskin Avenue. in Douglas.
Mizell should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kendrick Mizell, you are asked to call 911, the Douglas Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 912-260-3600, or you may message them on Facebook.
