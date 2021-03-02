Dougherty Co. tackles dilapidation issue

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County wants to tear down dilapidated homes.
The Dougherty County Commission voted unanimously to consider two new locations for demolition.
Commissioner Anthony Jones said homes that have fallen into disrepair affect more than just the land they sit on. He said rundown homes can cause issues for the whole area.
“It makes the community look bad. Certainly, we want to have nice properties,” said Jones. “We have homeowners keeping up their property and then you have folks like these who just don’t care.”
In Monday’s commission meeting, commissioners agreed on the next steps with two properties that have fallen into disrepair on Thrasher Avenue.
“The attorney will take it and give it to code enforcement,” explained Jones. “Then we’ll take it through the court system to find out whether this meets the requirements for dilapidated property, if so, we’re going to tear this property down.”
Besides looking bad, Jones said dilapidated homes could also be a safety hazard.
“In some instances, for example, say in District 6, we have vagrants who just go in and they live in them doing all types of unsightly things. Children are playing in them, graffiti and all this type of stuff,” said Jones.
Enforcement is primarily controlled by the City of Albany, the county contracts with them. Jones said there needs to be stronger enforcement to keep dilapidated properties out of neighborhoods. The City of Albany did not respond for comment in time for this story.
“This is uncalled for, uncalled for and totally unacceptable,” said Jones.
Commissioner Jones said he hopes this process will move quickly through the courts.
If you know of a structure that could be considered dilapidated, Jones said you can call 311.
