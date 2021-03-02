Coffee police chase ends with drug arrest

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County man faces multiple drug and other charges after attempting to elude Coffee County drug authorities during a brief vehicle pursuit last week.
Cameron Blake Spires was seen by Coffee Co. drug detectives participating in a suspected hand-to-hand drug transaction in a vehicle parked at the Quick Gas store in the Oak Park community on Feb. 24.
Spires left the area in the vehicle, driving erratically, and running stop signs. Authorities initiated a traffic stop, and Spires sped away from the police.
During the pursuit, Spires tossed suspected drugs out of his car. Police found them and it turned out to be methamphetamine.
Spires was ultimately apprehended and placed under arrest. He has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, abandonment of a controlled substance, obstruction of law enforcement, and multiple traffic violations. He is in jail.
