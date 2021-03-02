Coffee Co. man charged with beating woman with bat

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County man was jailed on numerous charges last week following a physical altercation in which he’s charged with assaulting a woman with a baseball bat.
Coffee County Detective Jeremy Anderson responded to a residence off New Forest Highway in the Oak Park community on Thursday, Feb. 25, in reference to a possible aggravated assault. The detective immediately observed obvious, significant injuries to the victim’s head and face.
The victim identified the suspect as John Allen Daniel and stated her injuries had been sustained as the result of Daniel striking her multiple times with a baseball bat.
After a short investigation, Daniel was located at another address and arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
Further investigation into the incident resulted in Daniel also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with altered serial numbers.
Daniel is currently being held in the Coffee County Jail.
