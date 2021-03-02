Cairo Syrupmaids return to the quarterfinals

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Elite Eight has arrived and several Southwest Georgia teams are taking to the hardwood Tuesday night.
A team that hasn’t seen this stage in almost 15 years, the Cairo Syrupmaids.
This time they’re hosting and looking to continue their dominant 2021 campaign.
The Cairo Syrupmaids maintained an undefeated season until they met Bainbridge in their final regular-season game.
Currently, the Makers sit at 16-1 on the year.
Friday night, they defeated the team that ended their season a year ago by taking down Hardaway 58-48 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Head Coach Daphne McClendon told me the nine seniors of this team have given them the leadership and experience they need to make it to this point.
“We’re really excited. The message is just to go out there and play, we’ve earned the right to be here and you know just get out on the court and leave it all on the court,” said McClendon.
With a win Tuesday night, the Syrupmaids will play host in the final four.
Tip-off is set for 5:30 pm against Pickens at Cairo.
We’ll have highlights from Tuesday night’s game at 11 in sports.
