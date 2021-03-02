Albany leaders encourage minorities to get vaccinated

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available in South Georgia, community leaders are encouraging minorities to get vaccinated.
Former Albany Mayor Dr. Willie Adams served the city for over seven years and he’s continuing that work by helping to administer vaccines.
“I’ve seen so many people who have succumbed to this COVID-19 that frankly speaking, I’m afraid not to get it when you see the results of not having it,” said Dr. Adams.
Adams and his wife received the Pfizer vaccine back in January. He said he didn’t hesitate to get the vaccine.
“I always have had the theory of never be the first to run out and try something new but also never be the last,” Adams said.
The former mayor now volunteers with the health department as a vaccinator, encouraging everyone, especially minorities, to do their part to stop the spread.
“What I would like to see is, I’m sure we have a lot of Latin Americans here and I have not seen those people being serviced,” said Adams.
Also continuing that push is the Albany Coalition of Churches.
“We decided to do our research, we spoke with health professionals about the vaccine and after we were able to trust what they were saying, we thought it would be great to partner with the Department of Public Health to offer a voice to the people concerning this vaccine,” said Pastor Carl White Jr. with the Albany Coalition of Churches.
White said he understands the distrust, but the goal is to ensure more minorities understand the vaccine’s ability to save lives.
“You can take the vaccine and have your arm hurt for a few days or you can risk not taking the vaccine and end up losing life for an eternity,” said White.
