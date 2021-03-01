UPDATE: Albany kidnapping suspect in custody

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Last week, the Albany Police Department (APD) asked the public for help finding a kidnapping suspect.
Monday morning, APD notified the media that Tristian Brown, who was wanted on several charges, was in their custody, and was en route to the Dougherty Co. jail.
Brown was taken into custody in the 900 block of South Street in a joint effort between the APD Gang Unit and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Brown was shot in Worth County, according to both Albany and Worth County law enforcement agencies.
Brown walked out of Phoebe Putney Memorial after being treated for his wounds before law enforcement could get to him to arrest him on kidnapping, armed robbery, and forgery warrants.
APD provided the following statement last Tuesday:
“Tristen Brown was transported to the hospital for further evaluation to be treated for injuries he sustained after being shot in Sylvester, GA, Sunday night. An APD investigator went to the hospital today (Tuesday) to conduct a follow-up after learning Brown had been moved from Sylvester to Albany. The officer spotted Brown walking across the parking lot and gave him the command to stop, but Brown fled the area. The officer later learned that Brown was discharged before officers were able to speak with him about warrants filed against him.”
Phoebe Putney provided this statement:
“The safety of our patients, employees, and visitors is always Phoebe’s top priority, and we routinely work closely and cooperatively with law enforcement agencies as permitted by law. If a law enforcement agency is aware that a criminal suspect is being cared for in a hospital, it is up to that agency to decide whether to take custody of the suspect and provide guards for the length of the suspect’s hospital stay. No hospital is permitted to restrain a patient or keep a patient against his or her will simply because the patient may be a suspect in a crime,” Phoebe said in a statement.
