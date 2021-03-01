UPDATE: Albany kidnapping suspect in custody

“The safety of our patients, employees, and visitors is always Phoebe’s top priority, and we routinely work closely and cooperatively with law enforcement agencies as permitted by law. If a law enforcement agency is aware that a criminal suspect is being cared for in a hospital, it is up to that agency to decide whether to take custody of the suspect and provide guards for the length of the suspect’s hospital stay. No hospital is permitted to restrain a patient or keep a patient against his or her will simply because the patient may be a suspect in a crime,” Phoebe said in a statement.