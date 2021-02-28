The chance for showers starts Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Temperatures will remain elevated through the start of the new work week and that will also feature a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will make it’s way toward south Georgia Monday night leading to the build up for showers. Rainfall could be heavy at times and the chance for thunderstorms is likely as well. There does not look like the chance for severe weather at this time, but with all thunderstorms we could see the chance for lightning, flooding and gusty winds. A weak cold front pushes into the area late Monday evening leading to chance for cooler high for Tuesday and Wednesday. This frontal system will become a stationary front due to lack of energy, but will produce the chance for showers through Wednesday. Eventually the frontal system breaks away from Southwest Georgia leading to the chance for sunshine to finish out this new work week. High temperatures will hoover closer to average in the 60′s through the next weekend.