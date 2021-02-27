A new chance for showers appears starting Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Temperatures will remain warm and muggy as an upper-level ridge sticks over southwest Georgia. Lows heading into Sunday morning will rest in the 60′s as dew points remain elevated in the 60′s. This will lead to the chance for dense fog in spots throughout the morning on Sunday. Visibility will be reduced through late Sunday morning. The rest of the day remains quiet, partly, cloudy but still warm with highs climbing into the lower 80′s. The chance for rain starts to pick up overnight as fog returns to south Georgia through Monday morning. Temperatures will soar close to the 80′s for one more day on Monday before a cold front pushes close. This frontal system will bring the chance for showers/thunderstorms starting Monday night and continue through the mid-week. Chances for highs in the 50′s and 60′s appear by Tuesday. Dry weather sets up by Thursday before another chance for showers and storms appears next Friday.