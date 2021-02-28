GBI: 1 in custody, 1 wanted after Decatur Co. officer-involved shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Decatur County on Saturday after a police chase that started in Seminole County.
GBI agents said that a Seminole County deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving on two men in a white 2500 Chevrolet pickup truck with a Florida tag. The men kept driving and deputies chased them.
A press release said a second deputy joined the pursuit and the men began to fire a weapon from the truck in the direction of the Seminole County deputies. The deputies fired their weapons in return.
The chase continued into Decatur County and their deputies joined the pursuit. Then the men drove into a driveway of a residence and attempted to gain entry by shooting through the door, according to a release, the homeowner returned fire and the men left the residence.
As a deputy was driving in the area, one of the men shot at the vehicle and hit the deputy, according to a release.
The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and surgery. He is listed in critical condition, according to the GBI.
The men drove off in their truck and wrecked a short time later in a wooded area. A Georgia State Patrol helicopter and crew responded to the area of the wreck.
Oen of the suspects, Brad Phillips, 41, was taken into custody. He is being charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.
Troy Arthur Phillips is still wanted. The GBI said an active manhunt is underway by multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement officers. He is also wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
If anyone comes in contact with Phillips, do not approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous.
The public is urged to contact the Decatur County 911 center or local law enforcement with information. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
This is the 12th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.
