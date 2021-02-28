FBI offers reward in Dollar General armed robbery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection to an armed robbery in Columbus.
Two suspects reportedly entered the Dollar General on 13th Ave. on Jan. 21 at approximately 7:00 p.m. They both robbed the store at gunpoint and were wearing surgical masks.
One of the suspects pistol-whipped an employee in the face. The pair of suspects took money from two registers and ran from the store on foot.
The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the two suspects.
Surveillance photos showing the two suspects are being released. They should be considered armed and dangerous.
