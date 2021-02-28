Dougherty Celebrates First Basketball Signing Of Season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It is a good weekend for Dougherty High as the boys hoops team celebrates their first signing of the season.
Rabren Pittman Jr. made the announcement on Friday that he will be attending Southern Crescent Technical College up in Griffin.
Pittman signing his N-L-I to make things official and to be making this jump, is a big deal.
“It’s close to home and I didn’t want to go too far, I also feel like it will be the best fit for me and the coach showed much interest in me, it’s my best choice. I’ve been looking forward to this day all my life,” says Pittman. “I’m glad it happened today. That’s all they wanted me to do, they know I’ve been playing basketball all of my life so now that I did it they are happy for me.”
Dougherty advancing to the Elite Eight on Saturday night and Pittman looks to help the Trojans reach Macon in his senior season.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.