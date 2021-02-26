Weekend warm and mostly dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds returned with a few areas of light rain and warm 70s low 80s Friday afternoon. Overnight becoming mostly clear with dense fog mild lows in the mid 50s. Following a sun/cloud mix with near record warmth as highs top low-mid 80s Saturday which nears Albany’s record of 86°. Clouds thicken Sunday and the spring-like temperatures hold as highs reach low 80s. Sunday’s record high is 88° in Albany.