Weekend warm and mostly dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds returned with a few areas of light rain and warm 70s low 80s Friday afternoon. Overnight becoming mostly clear with dense fog mild lows in the mid 50s. Following a sun/cloud mix with near record warmth as highs top low-mid 80s Saturday which nears Albany’s record of 86°. Clouds thicken Sunday and the spring-like temperatures hold as highs reach low 80s. Sunday’s record high is 88° in Albany.
A front meanders across the region into next week. Through the weekend rain remains north with only a slight chance of rain Sunday. Look for rain and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday before with chances taper off the rest of the week.
Next week cooler temperatures return with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.
