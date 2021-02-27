1 arrested after Colquitt Co. High bomb threat

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in custody after the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, responded to a bomb threat made to Colquitt County High School via social media on Friday.
The sheriff’s office began an investigation and secured arrest warrants for Elphonso Moore, Sr. He is being charged with one count of felony terroristic threats and acts.
Moore was taken into custody by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and is currently at the Colquitt County Jail.
A search of the high school was conducted per the request of members of the Colquitt County School System. The sheriff’s office said they received assistance from local K-9 handlers with K-9s trained in the detection of explosives.
No explosives were found at the school, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Police Department, Georgia Department of Corrections, and the United States Air Force from Moody Air Force Base also assisted in the investigation.
