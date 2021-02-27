Albany gospel group ‘Provision’ celebrates anniversary with virtual performance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s own “Provision” will be celebrating their 15th anniversary as a gospel group. But this time, it will be done virtually via Facebook Live.
The group decided that it would be best to continue to social distance. They also said they aren’t making much money right now but their passion for music is what keeps them going.
The singers usually do this performance in Albany in February for Black History Month. They explained gospel music has a heavy influence on movements like the Civil Rights Movement.
Each member of the group has attended schools and churches in Albany.
Although the group has been performing for years, the lead singer said doing it virtually is a different experience.
“We honestly had to use our imagination. You know, walked out and had to picture like 500 people out there and sing as if the people were there. It was honestly one of the hardest things to do,” said Jeffrey Newberry.
Newberry went on to say the event is free but if you can, please donate.
The event will be on Sunday at 6 p.m. streaming live from their Facebook page.
