Wanted Americus man in custody

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The second suspect wanted in a series of shootings is now behind bars, according to the Americus Police Department.
Police said Christopher Hurley, Jr., 27, turned himself in at the Sumter County Jail on Thursday around 7:30 p.m.
He is being charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The other suspect, Devonte Jamal Tucker, 26, was taken into custody on Feb. 17. He is being charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information on any of the recent assault cases is urged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Line at (229) 924-4102, or call and speak to an investigator at (229) 924-3677.
