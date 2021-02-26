Valdosta therapy clinic offers fast and easy service to the community

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With the pandemic causing stress, job loss, feelings of isolation, and hopelessness for many people, many therapy clinics are looking for new ways to give fast service to those who need it.
Valdosta State University’s FamilyWorks Clinic wants you to know they’re available to help. Their new telehealth initiative allows people to text to start a session, wherever they are.
To begin, text “CONVO” to (229) 234-1435.
You’ll be able to speak to a therapist at that moment.
They’ll help you through any issue you’re facing.
The FamilyWorks Clinic provides therapeutic services to anyone in the community. That includes students, healthcare workers, families, couples, children, and military personnel.
During the pandemic, they transitioned to online service.
It allows them to extend their reach, with clients from South Georgia and North Florida.
“Covid for sure increased the sense of loneliness that people were feeling which only further exasperates the feelings of being anxious and depressed or that sort of thing because they don’t have that foundation anymore. The change that came from COVID and I think it left many folks that weren’t necessarily struggling before in this place feeling like they were completely alone, ” said Tabitha McCoy, clinical coordinator at FamilyWorks Therapy Clinic.
These services also benefit VSU students in the Marriage and Family Therapy Graduate Program.
They learn hands-on from licensed therapists while helping the community.
They encourage everyone to come in and have a conversation.
Services are offered at little to no cost.
