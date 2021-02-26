Stabbing suspect had previous domestic violence charges before homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man who police say stabbed a woman to death on Feb. 20 had other pending charges against him.
Before the death of Shateka Brown, Alejandro Paul was facing charges of domestic violence, simple battery, criminal trespass, and cruelty to children in the third degree, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.
He said there was also a protective order in place on behalf of Brown, that Paul violated before the homicide.
He said this protective order stems from Paul attacking Brown last June, then returning to her home two days later.
“The information at present indicates that this is a domestic violence relations type circumstance,” said Edwards.
This is the second homicide of 2021 in Dougherty County.
Paul is in the Dougherty County Jail.
The District Attorney said this type of major crime requires a grand jury process to review it.
