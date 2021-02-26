Phoebe releases Friday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Phoebe Putney Health System released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 39
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 12
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 2,105
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 245
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 63
- Total vaccines administered – 32,984
“We are excited by Gov. Kemp’s announcement that, on March 8, the state will expand the categories of those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to include educators, school workers, adults with intellectual disabilities, and parents of children with serious health issues,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “We received a good supply of vaccines this week, and we believe our allotments will continue to grow as the number of vaccines the state receives increases. We are fully prepared to meet the additional demand that we know is coming, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine to do so as soon as they are able.”
“We are grateful that the state opened a mass vaccination site in Albany this week. We know it will be especially helpful once the current phase of vaccinations expands and demand increases. As more Georgians get vaccinated, the end of this devastating pandemic is truly in sight, and we must continue to support each other and do what is wise and right to get to the finish line.”
Georgians can schedule a vaccination appointment at a Phoebe site by calling the Phoebe COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (229) 312-1919, by downloading the Phoebe Access mobile app or CLICKING HERE.
Georgians can register for a vaccination appointment at the state’s mass vaccination site in Albany HERE.
