Phoebe releases Friday COVID-19 numbers

“We are excited by Gov. Kemp’s announcement that, on March 8, the state will expand the categories of those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to include educators, school workers, adults with intellectual disabilities, and parents of children with serious health issues,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “We received a good supply of vaccines this week, and we believe our allotments will continue to grow as the number of vaccines the state receives increases. We are fully prepared to meet the additional demand that we know is coming, and we encourage everyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine to do so as soon as they are able.”