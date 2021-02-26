Know someone that’s made an impact amid the COVID-19 pandemic? We want to recognize them.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused heartache and strife for many since March 2020.
But from heartache and strife, strength, resiliency and even simple kindness often persevere.
WALB wants to recognize those that have made an impact on your life amid this pandemic.
The nurse that took care of your family member fighting off the virus. The grocery store worker dedicating countless hours to ensure people could still buy their essentials. The teacher that had to become a student themselves learning a new way to teach.
Here’s how we want to recognize those people:
Send us a photo of that person below. In the caption field after you select your photo to upload, be sure to include their first and last name, where they’re from, and what he/she/they did to make an impact on your life.
These special recognitions will appear on this online story and on-air throughout the month of March.
March 13 will mark a year since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
