Areas of dense morning fog and then a mix of clouds and sun with highs nearing 80 degrees. It will be even warmer this weekend. After another foggy start Saturday we warm to the middle 80s. Rain chances return in earnest Monday and temperatures cool by 10 degrees and another 10 degrees Tuesday. Rain chance only slightly ease through next week. Drier weather returns and temperatures return to the 70s for the second half of next week.