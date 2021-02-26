Dougherty Judicial Circuit DA looks at late March for grand jury hearing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit plans to call a grand jury on March 24.
The Georgia Supreme Court has been barred jury hearings due to the pandemic.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said older cases will get priority.
“This will be a standard grand jury in terms of how we do it. Universally, it is not feasible to do grand jury activity by Zoom or any other kind of remote process,” said Edwards.
Edwards said the grand jury process requires meeting and speaking with witnesses in secret. He said they’re looking at ways to address the number of cases they have.
“Those cases that we cannot proceed by accusation, we will be moving those cases to the grand jury to try not to have many of those cases build up,” said Edwards.
He said an accusation is a document prosecutors prepare to bring the charges forward rather than going through the grand jury process.
Edwards said they hope to hold jury trials in April as long as COVID-19 cases allow.
