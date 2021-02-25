Clouds returns with very little rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunshine, a few clouds and warm 70s and 80s Thursday afternoon. Albany’s high of 83° was shy of the record 84° set in 1917. More warmth and clouds ahead as a southerly flow takes over. Only a slight chance for a few passing showers Friday. A sun/cloud mix with warmer 80s take over for the weekend. Other than a passing shower or two rain chances remain slim until Monday.