Clouds returns with very little rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunshine, a few clouds and warm 70s and 80s Thursday afternoon. Albany’s high of 83° was shy of the record 84° set in 1917. More warmth and clouds ahead as a southerly flow takes over. Only a slight chance for a few passing showers Friday. A sun/cloud mix with warmer 80s take over for the weekend. Other than a passing shower or two rain chances remain slim until Monday.
We’ve got more spring-like warmth as highs top the low 80s and lows hold mid 50s to mid 60s through the weekend into next week.
As the ridge of high pressure breaks down, a front closes in with rain and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday then isolated showers the rest of the week. Clouds and slightly cooler air filters in which drops temperatures back to average mid-upper 60s while lows remain above average in the 50s.
