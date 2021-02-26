‘Called to Care’ center opens in Lowndes Co.

“To be able to show the response from the community to these families, I think that is honestly the coolest thing about having this building. Just this week, we had someone come and her baby was born premature and so she didn’t have anything, she wasn’t prepared for anything. So she got to come in and we gave her a crib, we gave her a car seat, we had premi clothes and so we were about to give her premi clothes. And she’s looking around this building with just wide eyes and I told her everything you see her was 100 percent donated by the community...and tears came to her eyes. It’s so amazing to know that people would give to a complete stranger,” said Cristina Brooks, chapter director.