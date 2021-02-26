ASU Athletic Director ‘sad’ seniors can’t compete after SIAC cancellation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) canceled all conference scheduling and championship events for winter and spring sports.
Tony Duckworth, director of athletics for Albany State, said that means their teams won’t have the opportunity to play for a regular season championship or tournament championship.
He said he respects SIAC’s decision, but it’s unfortunate.
“I’m really sad for our student-athletes and particularly our seniors who won’t have the chance to play for those conference championships,” said Duckworth. “But the good thing is we’re going to continue to compete in both basketball and our five spring sports which will enable us if we have successful enough seasons to be under consideration for NCAA postseason competition.”
He said ASU will continue to practice and compete as long as they can do so safely.
