Albany Police investigate three overnight shootings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating three shootings that happened overnight.
Just after midnight near a motel in the 800 block of West Highland Avenue, a 59-year-old white man was found shot. He was listed in critical condition about 5:00 Friday morning.
A few minutes and five miles away, in the 3100 block of Walterboro Lane, a 54-year-old white woman was found deceased. APD says that investigators are following up on leads and trying to determine if the two incidents are connected.
Then, about 3:45 a.m. Friday morning, there was a third shooting at 120 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard at the Waffle House. APD said a 39-year-old black man was shot in the leg, and that case remains under investigation.
If you have any information on any of the shootings, you could earn a reward from Albany Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS, and you can remain anonymous.
