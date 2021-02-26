Albany police, community leaders aim to ‘heal’ the community with virtual event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Southwest Georgia community leaders teamed up with Albany police to talk about healing our community and combatting crime.
‘Healing our Community’ was the name of the Facebook Live event the Albany Police Department hosted Thursday night.
The event was filled with six panelists, including religious and community leaders and Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.
“Is there racial profiling? It is. Is there some disproportionate actions? Yeah. We’re all human and sometimes our systems are not, they’re not flexible enough to change,” said Persley.
The discussion ranged from loving one another to being open-minded and breaking social norms.
They also talked about practicing what you preach both inside and outside of church walls.
Also discussed was having accountability for your actions.
“That uncomfortable dialogue, we have to have it, we need to follow up,” said one panelist.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.