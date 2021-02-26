Albany City Commission passes club hours ordinace

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany commissioners have passed an ordinance to roll back club hours.
It passed Tuesday night in a 5-2 vote and immediately went into effect.
Last pours can be no later than 2:45 a.m. and customers have to be out the door by 3:30 a.m., while employees have another 30 minutes to clean up and then be out themselves.
Ward 1 Commissioner Jon Howard said he voted yes and has no regrets about that.
“Reason I think it’s a step in the right direction because we’re dealing with a lot of individuals that sometimes will have too much to drink and then will spill over into the parking lot and things of that nature, so we just feel that it was the best thing to do,” said Howard.
Albany police and other law enforcement agencies will ride around the city enforcing the new ordinance, according to Howard.
Commissioners are hoping this will combat early morning and late-night crimes.
There are 23 nightclubs in the City of Albany, according to commissioners.
They told WALB News 10 that most clubs actually close by 2 a.m.
Commissioner Chad Warbington said they talked to a lot of club owners and looked at other similar city ordinances across Georgia before making the decision.
