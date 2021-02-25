TPD K-9 Unit recertified, takes home honors at K-9 trials

“In the short amount of time I have served as Chief of the TPD, I have learned what a source of pride our K-9 teams provide not only for the department but also for our community. Last year, two young ladies from our community spearheaded a fundraiser to purchase ballistics vests for our K-9s. That act of generosity is a symbol of the incredible community relations impact that our K-9s have developed, especially with our youth, while serving and protecting the community.”