Today and Tomorrow: Moving forward

“I remember watching the Braves. Hank Aaron and Ralph Garr, a lot of other great folks over the years. And Hank Aaron made a big input as well on the Civil Rights Movement, as well as Dr. King and certainly Congressman Lewis. And they should be honored, it’s a big part of our state’s history. It’s the Georgia that we are today, and we’ve all learned and continue to move forward as a state,” Kemp said.