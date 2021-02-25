12 Thomas Co. Jail inmates charged following fight

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Twelve Thomas County Jail inmates are now facing charges in connection to a fight at the jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
In a press release, the GBI said that it was contacted by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office around 12:30 in the afternoon on Feb. 15 to assist with an investigation regarding a fight between multiple inmates at the jail.
“Through multiple interviews of involved inmates, jail staff and other witnesses, charges were brought against those identified to be involved. Jail staff quickly secured the other inmates, segregated those fighting, and stopped the fight from continuing. Medical aid was rendered to those that required it with one transported to an area hospital with more severe, non-life-threatening injuries,” the press release states.
The GBI said the Thomasville Police Department also assisted agents and sheriff’s office investigators in identifying “known gang-affiliated inmates.”
Last week, warrants were secured on 12 inmates.
“Nine of the subjects were able to be associated with various gangs. The gang members involved in the fight were Crips, Bloods, Ghostface Gangsters, and Gangster Disciples,” said the GBI in the release.
Below is a list of the inmates and the charges they are facing.
Those charged with an unlawful act of violence in a penal institution:
- Trevus Demarquis Brown, 25
- Craig Edward Coley Jr., 32
- Jamar Demetrius Mickens, 23
Those charged with an unlawful act of violence in a penal institution as well as participation in a criminal street gang:
- Matthew Wyatt Tanner, 25
- Jeffery Louis Tabb III, 24
- Brent James Sadler, 32
- Jake Lamar Sculley, 31
- Robert Thomas Montague, 24
- Tahrik Raheem Anderson, 18
Those charged with an unlawful act of violence in a penal institution, participation in a criminal street gang and aggravated battery:
- Savion Barnhill, 21
- Jacques Lamar Hill, 22
- Amin Flyzell Clark, 17
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Once completed, the file will be provided to the district attorney for prosecution. Anyone with further information can call the Thomas County Sheriff’s CID or GBI Thomasville Field Office at (229) 225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), on the GBI’s website or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
