South Ga. Tech implements 8-week ‘pandemic proof’ courses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Technical College now offers ten new “pandemic proof” career options on an eight-week, fast-track plan.
The courses are in the Electrical Systems program. Typical semesters are 16 weeks.
President John Watford said the shortened track is good for people leery to start school in the pandemic.
He said training in high-demand jobs could help you if you were laid off because of COVID-19.
”Regardless of a pandemic, when people need wiring, when they need electricity, that has to be taken care of. Just like our heating and air program,” he said.
Students earn will earn technical certificates from the courses. Classes start on March 9.
