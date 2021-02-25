More vaccines delivered to Dougherty Co. vaccination site

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -More vaccine doses were delivered to the GEMA vaccination site in Albany. They said this comes after a spike in appointments.
As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the external affairs supervisor said they gave 217 doses. She also said they did see more of a turnout on Wednesday.
External Affairs Supervisor Lisa Rodriguez-Presley said she doesn’t have figures for the rest of the week, but they are expecting the number of appointments to continue rising.
“Since we’ve seen a peak in appointments, we’re actually flying in more vaccines so that we can make sure that we have enough to serve everybody that has an appointment today. We had 176 this morning, we expect that number to increase,” said Rodriguez-Presley.
She said they have seen traffic from metro areas after word got out that there were appointments available.
“What we’d really like to see is more residents from southwest Georgia here. I mean we set this site up for all of southwest Georgia so we’re hoping as word spreads that we’ll see more people from this area coming,” said Rodriguez-Presley.
The site does not require appointments, but they strongly encourage them.
“If you come on a drive-up basis, there is no guarantee that we’re going to be able to get you the vaccine,” said Rodriguez-Presley.
She said they have an allotment for appointments each day, plus a little extra. That extra is what goes to the drive-ups.
She said for those who are a part of the deaf and hard of hearing community, be sure to make your appointments on Tuesday and Thursday.
“We have ASL interpretation services available at every site on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” said Rodriguez-Presley.
She said so far people have been giving positive feedback.
“Anytime you start something you know there’s always bound to be a few hiccups in the beginning, but we’ve been able to work through the issues that we’ve had and it’s been working very well,” said Rodriguez-Presley.
She said the average wait time of the drive-thru is around 6 minutes. They said making an appointment will ensure that when you show up, you will have a vaccine waiting on you.
