Heroes Among Us: Reba Moncus

A female World War II veteran is continuing to make a difference in her community.
A female World War II veteran is continuing to make a difference in her community. Reba Moncus lives in Smithville but grew up in Omega.
In July of 1942, she was 21 years old.
She said she became one of the first women to join the military in the Albany area.
She joined the Navy “WAVES,” or Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service as a parachute rigger.
Now, she is 99 years old.
Taking her faith and her life experience into account, she got the COVID-19 vaccine to keep herself and those around her safe.
“Just like that Polio, it was a long time coming but it came, and it worked,” Moncus said, describing the wait for the Polio vaccine. “And, so will this. We’ve got to think positive. We’re going to come out of this.”
