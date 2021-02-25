Have you seen her?: Albany police search for missing woman

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the community can help them find a missing woman.
Amy Paul, 45, is missing from the Faith Community Care Home, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page.
APD described Paul as being 5′10, weighing about 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants with polka dots and black slide-type shoes.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Paul or believes they know her whereabouts is urged to call APD at (229) 431-2132.
