Have you seen her?: Albany police search for missing woman
Amy Paul (Source: Albany Police Department's Facebook page)
By Krista Monk | February 24, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 9:43 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the community can help them find a missing woman.

Amy Paul, 45, is missing from the Faith Community Care Home, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page.

APD described Paul as being 5′10, weighing about 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants with polka dots and black slide-type shoes.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Paul or believes they know her whereabouts is urged to call APD at (229) 431-2132.

