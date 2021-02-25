GSW student-athletes help distribute over 33,000 lbs of food for Sumter Co. families in need

GSW student-athletes helped feed a number of needy families. (Source: Georgia Southwestern State University)
By Kim McCullough | February 25, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:20 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University student-athletes participated in the Farmers to Families Food Box distribution event on Feb. 19 at First Baptist Church in Americus.

This is their second drive-thru event in Sumter County. Organizers said the event was a huge success thanks to the Rotary Club of Americus, Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, Georgia Cold Storage, and the volunteers.

Over 1,100 boxes of food (30 lbs. each) filled with meat, dairy, fruits and vegetables were distributed to families in need.

The nationwide program is made possible by the USDA who partners with farmers, ranchers, specialty crop producers, food processors and distributors, and nonprofit organizations to ensure all Americans have access to fresh and wholesome food during the COVID-19 national emergency.

