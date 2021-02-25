Dawson man suffering long after COVID-19 diagnosis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Family members are seeking community support for a South Georgia man who is now suffering from the effects of COVID-19.
“Everybody loves Jaleen, Jaleen loves to dance. To know him is to love him. If you didn’t like him, it was probably something wrong with you,” said Demetrious Perry, mother of Jaleen Green.
Jaleen, 21, is ambitious and laid back with a bright future ahead, that’s how his family describes him.
“He’s real friendly, he treats everybody nice and you know, Jaleen’s just an outstanding young man,” said Robert Perry, Jaleen’s dad.
Jaleen suffers from type 1 diabetes and contracted COVID-19 back in December of 2020, and when it happened, his health took a major turn.
“He had a cough, he ran a fever. I took him to the doctor and they told me to quarantine for 14 days. So, we did the quarantine for 14 days. He had the typical fever, a few chills, keeping his electrolytes up and he was fine,” explained Demetrious.
Demetrious said she did everything the doctors told her to do but it just wasn’t enough.
“On the 10th, we went back and said we weren’t leaving. By that time, he could not walk at all and he could not talk,” Demetrious told WALB News 10.
“When he caught COVID, it completely changed him,” said Robert.
Robert suffers from type 2 diabetes and was also hospitalized for COVID-19.
“We went to the ER, and when we got to the ER they ran some tests and they came back and took a CT scan. And when the CT scan finally came back, we found out that I had developed pneumonia in one of my lungs,” said Robert.
Robert was transferred to several hospitals and beat the virus, but he said the pain he feels for his son is unimaginable.
“It’s a hurtful feeling to see a young man that was walking, talking and all that and just basically can’t do anything for himself,” said Robert.
Jaleen is now at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after suffering from inflammation of the brain. His parents said his progression is slow but he is continuing to make progress.
“I feel for the most part, rehabilitation is going to work wonders for him. But my thing is, I want to let the world know, COVID has no age, it has no gender, it has no color and it can happen to you,” said Demetrious.
“Jaleen, let’s get out that bed and let’s try to go,” said Robert.
If you would like to help the family cover the costs of Jaleen’s rehabilitation, you can donate to their GoFundMe.
