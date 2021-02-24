Clouds return, rain days away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another picture perfect day with unseasonably warm mid 70s. Tomorrow increasing clouds as the spring-like warm continues through the weekend.
High pressure over the Gulf keeps a front out of SGA which results in rain staying away until early next week. However a few showers are possible Friday.
Look for a break in the cloud deck Saturday with clouds back on Sunday. A rather warm weekend as highs top upper 70s low 80s.
As the ridge of high pressure breaks down, a stalled front drapes across the region with rain and thunderstorms likely most of the week. Temperatures drop back to average mid-upper 60s while lows remain above average in the 50s.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.