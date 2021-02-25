Around $14K raised for AHA by Worth Co. Primary School

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Some Southwest Georgia primary students helped raise around $14,000 dollars as of Wednesday afternoon by jump roping.
Those students are at Worth County Primary School.
Wednesday was the school’s annual Jump Off Contest for its Jump Rope for Heart event.
Students are sponsored and judged on timed, traditional and freestyle jump roping.
Teachers said they raised over $10,000 dollars more than last year, setting a new record for the roughly 20-year-old tradition.
“I don’t know if it’s because of the COVID or people haven’t been able to get out and do as much or whatever, but the kids just really bought into it and they really got excited about it and they just really turned out and showed out with it,” said Physical Education Teacher David Parker.
Parker said about 200 kids, or half of the student body, participated in some kind of jump rope festivity.
All of the money goes to the American Heart Association.
An art contest was also held in which students were given prizes.
