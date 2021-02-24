Wiregrass student awarded with dental scholarship

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has awarded one senior, recognizing her for consistently striving to improve through hard work, goal setting and self-motivation.
Senior Dental Hygiene student Cali McDuffie was awarded the PRIDE Award by Dr. and Mrs. Brad Bynum and North Valdosta Dental Care.
The award stands for performance resulting in distinguished excellence.
As the recipient of this award, McDuffie will receive funding, which will provide cover fees for her written national exam.
