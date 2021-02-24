Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 2: Order Eats; Delivering through a pandemic

Host Krista Monk spoke with Terry Ho. He is the VP and one of the creators of the OrderEats app that is hooking up mom-and-pop restaurants with delivery services. The app has also helped to create jobs in the area as well as providing a service that came along at just the right time. OrderEats launched its delivery services in March of 2020 — just as the pandemic was ramping up, especially here in Albany. But what exactly can the app provide local restauranteurs and consumers in the area?