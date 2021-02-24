Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 2: Order Eats; Delivering through a pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.
Host Krista Monk spoke with Terry Ho. He is the VP and one of the creators of the OrderEats app that is hooking up mom-and-pop restaurants with delivery services. The app has also helped to create jobs in the area as well as providing a service that came along at just the right time. OrderEats launched its delivery services in March of 2020 — just as the pandemic was ramping up, especially here in Albany. But what exactly can the app provide local restauranteurs and consumers in the area?
Listen to the second episode of Season 2 below:
The podcast is also available wherever you get your podcasts.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
Catch up on the first season HERE.
