SIAC cancels conference, championship events for winter, spring sports

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Because of continued concerns with COVID-19, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced the cancellation of all-conference scheduling and championship events for winter and spring sports, according to a press release from the SIAC.
The sports impacted include men’s and women’s basketball, tennis, golf, track and field, baseball, and softball.
The press release said each SIAC institution shall retain the autonomy to independently participate in non-conference competition and honor pre-existing contractual obligations.
While current SIAC fan attendance restrictions will remain in force, team activities, practice, and training opportunities against competition will be determined and defined by each member institution that will adhere and observe Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition, state, local, and CDC COVID-related public health protocols.
At this juncture, fans will not be permitted at any sporting competition taking place on SIAC campuses.
“Despite the recent downtick with respect to new COVID-19 infections and vaccine developments are encouraging, the stark reality is that new infections remain at levels that are many multiples greater than when our league suspended SIAC championship activities in the first instance last spring,” said Gregory Moore, SIAC commissioner. “As a result, this decision seeks to balance the importance of providing our student-athletes with participation opportunities, while according such opportunities in a manner that also protects their health and safety.”
The release said the conference and its member institutions will continue to monitor updates related to COVID-19 and will provide further updates as the situation continues to unfold.
WALB has reached out to Albany State University to see how this affects them but have not heard back.
