SIAC cancels conference, championship events for winter, spring sports

“Despite the recent downtick with respect to new COVID-19 infections and vaccine developments are encouraging, the stark reality is that new infections remain at levels that are many multiples greater than when our league suspended SIAC championship activities in the first instance last spring,” said Gregory Moore, SIAC commissioner. “As a result, this decision seeks to balance the importance of providing our student-athletes with participation opportunities, while according such opportunities in a manner that also protects their health and safety.”